Ola partners with South Central Railway, launches ‘Ola kiosks’ at 3 rail stations

Cab aggregator Ola has entered into a partnership with South Central Railway (SCR) to facilitate last mile connectivity for the railway passengers at three key railway stations in the city. Under the three year long partnership, Ola launched dedicated ‘Ola kiosks’ at Secunderabad, Hyderabad Deccan and Kacheguda railway stations here yesterday to improve overall mobility experience for passengers, who can now be able to also book a cab with the assistance of Ola representatives stationed at Ola kiosks within the station premises itself, a release said. Further, Ola Zones have been set up at each station, providing dedicated parking to the cabs thereby helping in easing out the parking and traffic issue at the stations, it said.

Amit Vardhan, Divisional Railway Manager, Secunderabad Division, said, “Secunderabad, Hyderabad Deccan and Kacheguda railway stations are serving over 2 lakh passengers every day, and this association with Ola will help and solve the last mile connectivity issues of our passengers.

Sandeep Upadhyay, City Head – Hyderabad at Ola said, “Dedicated kiosks and zones will assist passengers in booking cabs easily and will also help them in locating their cabs conveniently. We are looking to set up our kiosks and zones at more railway stations in the coming months.