Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today announced that the Indore-Kolkata Kshipra Express will run daily instead of thrice a week at present.

Goyal made the announcement after participating in the 63rd National Railway Week Awards Function 2018 here.

Passengers had demanded for long that the train be run daily.

The minister also announced that a pantry car will attached to the Kshipra Express.