Northern Railways cracks the whip! Senior officials using trackmen as domestic help suspended

A TV channel showed how the men who were supposed to be engaged in safety work on the tracks were doing menial jobs at the homes of senior officials.

Northern Railway has suspended some senior officials who were found to have employed trackmen as domestic help in their homes, a NR spokesperson said.

A TV channel showed how the men who were supposed to be engaged in safety work on the tracks were doing menial jobs at the homes of senior officials.

“The officials of Northern Railway who have been identified have been suspended forthwith. Further disciplinary action is underway,” said Northern-Railway’s spokesperson Nitin Chowdhury in a statement.

Soon after taking over, both Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal as well as Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani had ordered around 30,000 staff used as domestic help back to work.

The private TV channel named officials from across railway zones, but it was only Northern Railways which responded to it and taken action.

“As reiterated by Ministry of Railways and General Manager Northern Railway from time to time, strictest possible action shall be taken against those who are found to indulge in any conduct unbecoming of a railway servant,” the statement said.

In the story, the trackmen are heard saying that they mark attendance and then come and work at the official residences of their seniors.

The news comes on a day that the national transporter is celebrating 165 years of existence.

Goyal and the entire Railway Board are currently in Bhopal for the 63rd Railway Week National Awards Function. PTI ASG ZMN