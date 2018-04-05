New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express gets ‘luxurious’ upgrade under Operation Swarn! Here’s what’s new

The new upgraded 12029/12030 New Delhi–Amritsar Swarn Shatabdi Express will start plying from April 7.

New Delhi–Amritsar Swarn Shatabdi Express train journey gets luxurious! Indian Railways, under its new Operation Swarn, has upgraded the Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi to ‘gold standard’. Launched in 2017, Operation Swarn aims to upgrade 15 Shatabdi Express and 14 Rajdhani Express trains on major routes. The cost of upgrade for each Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express train has been pegged at Rs 50 lakh by the Ministry of Railways. The Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi has become the latest premium train to get an upgrade under Operation Swarn. The focus of the upgrade is enhancing passenger experience and safety along with punctuality of the trains. As many as 10 parameters have been identified by Indian Railways to upgrade the Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express trains under Operation Swarn. These include onboard cleanliness, swanky interiors, modular toilets with plush fittings, safety, security, onboard entertainment and punctuality.

The new upgraded 12029/12030 New Delhi–Amritsar Swarn Shatabdi Express will start plying from April 7. The Shatabdi Express train has been upgraded by the Delhi division of Northern Railways. The 12029/12030 New Delhi–Amritsar Swarn Shatabdi Express has 18 coaches and all of them have been given a swanky upgrade – both interior and exterior. The salient upgraded features of the New Delhi–Amritsar Swarn Shatabdi Express include:

Plush interiors with anti-graffiti vinyl wrapping on the doorway, gangway and the inside of the toilets as well

GPS-enabled passenger announcement and information system

Energy-efficient LED lighting for better illumination

Exterior of the train has also been given an anti-graffiti vinyl wrapping

Vinyl wrapping/lettering has been used on coach number plates and destination boards

A provision has been made for information on toiling cleaning schedule on the bathroom doors

Anti-Scratch film has been provided on the luggage rack panel

High quality passenger announcement system has been put in place that also plays out pleasant music

Framed high quality pictures and paintings have been put in the train that exhibit regional culture and heritage.

Proper shelves have been fitted in the pantry area for better storage space

The toilets have been given modular fittings

Also, going ahead Northern Railways hopes to provide CCTV and GPS-based passenger information system in all its Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express trains.

Indian Railways has been focusing on enhanced passenger experience along with safety. Upgradation of Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express trains under Operation Swarn is one such step in that direction. New types of trains – Humsafar Express, Tejas Express, UDAY Express – all aim to deliver a better passenger experience. Whether Indian Railways is able to maintain these standards is something that remains to be seen.