Mumbai Metro elevated line 4: Tata Projects wins orders worth Rs 1,048 crore; connectivity to Thane to improve

The packages lie on the line extending between Wadala and Kasaradavali.

Tata Projects today said its joint venture (JV) has won orders worth Rs 1,048 crore for Mumbai Metro’s elevated line.

“The JV of Tata Projects Limited – China Harbour Engineering Company (TPL-CHEC) today received the LoA (Letter of Award) for the constructing of two packages of the Mumbai Metro Elevated Line 4,” the company said in a statement.

“The combined value of both packages is Rs 1,048 crores and requires the contractor to design and construct 14 elevated stations with a viaduct of 12.5 kms. This project will improve connectivity with Thane,” the statement said.

It said the project is challenging as it involves construction in highly congested locations as well as management of logistics for transportation and erection of heavy girders.

It said Tata Projects has successfully completed a similar job in the National Capital Region with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Vivek Singhal COO Urban Infrastructure, Tata Projects Limited said, “The company has been awarded 2 important Mumbai Metro packages. We are happy to contribute to Mumbai’s transformation by building both underground and over ground stretches of Mumbai Metro”.

The company is now executing 6 metro packages across the country.