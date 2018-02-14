Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express gets a swanky makeover under Indian Railways’ Operation ‘Swarn’

The 12951/52 Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train has several new features such as vinyl wrapped anti-graffiti interiors, new paint scheme, LED lighting.

Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express train gets a swanky makeover! Indian Railways passengers travelling between Mumbai and New Delhi have a new reason to cheer – the 12951/52 Rajdhani Express that plies between the two important cities has got a big upgrade under “Operation Swarn”. The route between Delhi and Mumbai is an important one, and Indian Railways bid to provide better passenger amenities and experience is bound to be welcomed. “The Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani has been refurbished under Operation Swarn. Some other Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains under Western Railways will also be revamped soon,” Ravinder Bhakar, CPRO of Western Railways told FE Online. Operation Swarn project by the Ministry of Railways is an attempt to upgrade premium trains such as Rajdhani Express and Shatabdi Express on crucial routes. The budget for upgradation of each train has been kept at Rs 50 lakh and each division of Indian Railways has been given 10 parameters – ranging from safety, punctuality, cleanliness to passenger amenities – to focus on for the revamp. What’s good news for the passengers is that all these additional features come with no hike in fares.

The 12951/52 Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train has several features such as vinyl wrapped anti-graffiti interiors, new paint scheme, LED lighting and better berths in all classes. The toilets have been made modular with toilet paper dispensers, better wash basins, branded bath fittings, odour control systems and good quality soap dispensers. Toilet occupancy indicators have also been added at the end of each coach. Other features include:

1. Premium quality mirrors and improved dustbins

2. Seating area has been made squeaky clean

3. New design curtains have been provided in the First AC coaches

4. Digital watches in the cabins of First AC coaches indicating temperature and humidity as well

5. Photographs depicting monuments and cultural heritage of Maharashtra and Gujarat in the entrance passage area

6. Coach numbers have been indicated inside the coaches for easy identification

8. All information related to safety of passengers and services available on board has been put on a single notice board for the convenience of the passengers

The new upgraded Rajdhani Express has been unveiled days after another important route of Western Railways – Mumbai and Ahmedabad – got ‘aircraft-like’ Anubhuti coach. This new coach was added on the Mumbai-Ahmedabd Shatabdi Express. These Anubhuti coaches that are being attached to Shatabdi Express trains have several airline-like features such as attendant call buttons, personalised reading lights, leg rest, comfortable reclining seats and LED infotainment screens that can be used to play movies and music, besides providing passenger information.

Even as it focuses on safety through LHB coaches, new train sets, signalling systems etc, Indian Railways is keen to enhance passenger experience at a time when it faces stiff competition from roadways and airlines. Premium branded trains and coaches such as Humsafar Express, Tejas Express, UDAY Express, Anubhuti coaches and now the upgradation of Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains under Operation Swarn are an attempt to move in that direction.