Metro rails should be integrated transportation system, says Air India CMD Pradeep Singh Kharola

Metro rails should be part of an integrated transportation system incorporating buses andtaxis, and not to be treated as an independent transport mode, Air India CMD Pradeep Singh Kharola today said. While designing a metro rail, the authorities tend to forget that people will be approaching the trains using other urban transport modes, Kharola said. “Why can’t we go a step further and design a metro system as an urban mobility system solution?” he asked at a symposium on ‘Mass Rapid Transport Systems for Urban Transport’ here. Kharola was the managing director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd since February 2015 till he took charge as Air India CMD in December last year. “The metro system is excellent once we are inside, but can the people access it?” he asked.

