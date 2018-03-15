Kudos! How Indian Railways trackmen saved lives of passengers by averting train derailment in Delhi

According to Priyaswami, at around 7:55 am, both Ram Niwas and he were examining the tracks when they noticed the gap in one of the tracks.

Brave trackmen save passengers! By taking prompt action two trackmen yesterday saved the lives of many railway passengers who were travelling in the Shiv Ganga Express, according to a ToI report. The two trackmen named Priyaswami (60-years old) and Ram Niwas (55-years old) spotted a six-inch gap on a section of the track between Yamuna Bridge and Tilak Bridge, while examining. Following this, Priyaswami waiving his red towel, ran towards the train which was approaching at a very high speed. After seeing the waved red towel, the train driver stopped the train just meters away from the gap. According to the report, Ram Niwas claimed that it was not the first time that he stopped a train from an accident as three years ago, he had examined another stretch and manged to inform the seniors, following which the train was halted. However, the situation this time was more challenging as nobody had a phone to call the station master.

According to Priyaswami, at around 7:55 am, both Ram Niwas and he were examining the tracks when they noticed the gap in one of the tracks. Priyaswami said that he could make out that the gap in the track was a fresh break due to the metal’s silver colour. He also said that the train would have derailed if it had passed over the broken track. He added that both of them were left with few minutes before the train would pass the stretch. He had a red towel while his colleague, Ram Niwas had a worn out red flag and both of them started waiving it to alert the driver.

According to Ram Niwas, if the train is traveling at a speed of 50-60 km per hour, it takes about 100 metres to stop the running train. Also, unlike cars, trains cannot be stopped by only applying brakes. Ram Niwas also said that as soon as they spotted the train on Yamuna Bridge, they alerted the driver. If the train had been running at a higher speed, it would have run over them since there is a small curve in the line, he added.

In lieu of railway mishaps and with greater focus on rail safety, Indian Railways has set itself a target of 3,900 km for track renewal in 2018-2019 financial year.