Know India Programme: 40 Indian-origin students meet Railways Minister Piyush Goyal

Forty Indian-origin students from nine countries met Railways Minister Piyush Goyal today as part of Know India Programme (KIP), an initiative of the central government to engage with the Indian diaspora in the age group of 18 to 30 years, according to a statement from the ministry. The KIP — a 25-day orientation programme — is organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with one or two states. The participants are selected on the basis of nominations received and recommendations of Heads of Indian Missions/Posts.

As part of the 46th KIP, the participants visited Madhya Pradesh as the partner state. The participants also visited Parliament House, President’s House in addition to an orientation programme at the Foreign Service Institute. Goyal congratulated the MEA for conceptualising the programme and said that it would help as a great learning tool for the visiting students to know their origins.

The participants acknowledged that KIP has given them a useful opportunity to know the emerging opportunities in India and helped them understand Indian traditions, heritage and their family history.