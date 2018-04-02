Interesting step by Indian Railways! IRCTC & NTPC to provide processed sea water for drinking at stations

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between NTPC’s R&D department, which is also known as NTPC Netra and IRCTC, in order to make sea water fit for drinking.

Interesting news for Indian Railways passengers! Soon, drinking processed sea water at railway stations would be possible! The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited, which generally produces power from coal and sea water at its local plant in the city, is now planning to produce drinking water in order to provide it to railway passengers across the nation. According to a ToI report, under the joint agreement between IRCTC and NTPC, sea water coming from the Bay of Bengal along with Vizag coast will be processed and transformed into drinking water or potable water which will be made available to drink, especially to railway passengers. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between NTPC’s R&D department, which is also known as NTPC Netra and IRCTC, in order to make sea water fit for drinking.

The report claimed that it is a pilot project by NTPC’s Simhadri unit in Visakhapatnam. The drinking water will be produced at NTPC’s thermal power plant at Simhadri and from there the water will be supplied to IRCTC’s Rail Neer kiosks, which are present at all major railway stations across the nation. The R&D department of NTPC will convert sea water into drinking water by using the waste heat technology, the report stated.

According to GM (technical services), NTPC Limited, Saroj Chelluri, the tests conducted by R&D department of NTPC have been successful. He said that 120 tonnes or 1.2 lakh litres of drinking water can be generated by using 3,120 tonnes of waste heat or flue gas and 2,160 tonnes of sea water each day. He also claimed the fact that no chemicals are used in the process. NTPC has also applied for a patent right to produce drinking water from sea water and fuel heat, he said. According to him, in order to get the processed watter bottled, IRCTC will install its own bottling plant inside the NTPC premises. NTPC hopes that by the summer of 2019, drinking water will be made available at railway stations across the nation, the GM added.

According to an IRCTC official, Rail Neer is an in-house project of the IRCTC. In addition to this, the official also said that one hopes the drinking water, produced by NTPC is made available at an affordable (cheapest) price, so that the poorest of the poor can purchase it.