Induction of high-power electric loco to improve speed of freight trains: Union Minister Manoj Sinha

The induction of high-power electric locomotive will significantly improve average speed of freight trains, Union Minister Manoj Sinha said here today. Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha made the remarks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off the 12,000-horsepower freight electric locomotive assembled at the Madhepura factory in Bihar.

“There was a need of high horse power engines. Average speed was lower due to less horse power engines but now goods train will also run on good speed and the average speed will improve,” Sinha told reporters here. He said that increase in speed would result in improving punctuality and capacity. Sinha, who was here to attend 63th regional railway week celebration organised by the north-western railways, said that investment in the railway sector has increased multifold in the last four years and the government is focusing on improving the infrastructure and safety.

“Investment has significantly increased in railway sector in the Modi government which will result in improved infrastructure and facilities,” he said. Sinha felicitated railway officials and other employees on the occasion. He also visited a railway exhibition at Jaipur junction.