India’s first elevated railway track coming up in Haryana’s Rohtak

Big news for Haryana and Indian Railways! India’s first ever elevated railway track projected launched in Rohtak! Recently, the nation’s first elevated railway track project has been launched in Rohtak, Haryana. The first ever elevated railway track project was launched by Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar. The project is expected to be complete in the next 18 months. It is being said that the new elevated railway track will control and diminish the major problem of traffic jams across Rohtak. The project which has been implemented in order to provide road safety whilst easing life of Rohtak residents, will be constructed at a cost of Rs 315 crore. Out of Rs 315 crore, Rs 90 crore will be spent by Indian Railways while the rest of the amount will be spent by the state government of Haryana.

The elevated Railway Line on the Rohtak – Gohana stretch will be constructed by eliminating 5 busy level crossings, which link residential colonies of the region. The project, which will be set up to facilitate smoother traffic in roads across Rohtak, will also lead to flexible railway operations. The elevated railway track will be constructed adjoining to existing alignment leaving 12 m wide strip for construction of road. According to the Ministry of Railways, the elevated railway tracks are comparatively safer as there is no trespassing on them. In addition to this, the Railway Ministry also believes that the project will help them understand how the elevated railway tracks help eliminate heavy traffic woes across congested cities and how it controls the urban transportation chaos.

In addition to this, the Railway Ministry also felt that by constructing elevated corridors, the hassles over land acquisition will be reduced, which is one of the important reasons for project delays. Also, building an elevated corridor is financially more viable as compared to offering of compensation amount to land owners. Many foreign countries including Japan, France, Germany use elevated railway corridors, which not only ensures prompt execution of work but also ensures human safety.