Indian Railways to run special train in south eastern zone, from Santragachi to Puri on January 25

To clear extra rush of passengers, South Eastern Railway will run one pair of superfast special train between Santragachi and Puri on January 25. While the train to Puri from Santragachi will leave on January 25, the return train will leave Puri on January 26, an SER spokesman said today. The Santragachi-Puri Special (02809) will leave Santragachi on January 25 at 7.00 pm and reach Puri at 3.20 am the next day. In the opposite direction, the train (02810) leaving Puri on January 26 at 1:30 pm will arrive at Santragachi at 10.15 pm on the same day.

The special train will consist of eight AC-3 Tier and eight sleeper class coaches and will stop at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttuck, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road between Santragachi and Puri, the spokesman said.