Indian Railways to launch unreserved ticket booking feature on UTS app for Pune-Lonavala local trains

Last month, the South Western Railways division launched an unreserved ticketing system in UTS mobile app for suburban railway passengers across Karnataka.

Indian Railways adds one more route for booking unreserved tickets app for local trains! Railway passengers travelling from Pune to Lonavala in local trains will soon have the facility to purchase unreserved train tickets on their smartphones. According to Central Railway officials from Pune division, passengers can book unreserved tickets using the UTS mobile application, which is available on Google Play Store. In addition to this, officials also said that passengers from Pune division will be able to book their tickets within a week. Reports suggest that passengers can buy the tickets using R-wallet, which can be recharged online, or on Indian Railways’ ‘utsonmobile.indian.rail.gov.in’ website.

According to a ToI report, an official said that with the help of the mobile app, passengers can simply show their e-tickets to the TTE, which has an option of ‘show ticket’. Another key feature of the app is that the tickets can be accessed without an internet connection. However, under this facility, tickets can neither be transferred nor cancelled. From outside the railway station, passengers can purchase the tickets from a radius of 2 km as Geo-fencing does not allow passengers to use the app within this radius, the official added.

Last month, the South Western Railways division launched an unreserved ticketing system in UTS mobile app for suburban railway passengers across Karnataka. Suburban passengers can buy this facility using digital wallets like Paytm, Mobikwik and R-wallet. However, at present, the mobile application is only available on Windows and Android smartphones. The platform tickets, which have been booked through this app will be valid only for two hours. The time will start once the booking is done. Under this facility, the passengers can also cancel their ticket by paying a nominal amount. Interestingly, the tickets can be booked up to one hour prior to the train journey. In addition to this, passengers commuting outside the South Western Railway zone, can use the railway Automatic Ticket Vending Machines in order to print their train tickets.