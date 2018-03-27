Indian Railways offers chance to win Rs 10 lakh and more! How to participate in this challenging contest

In a bid to provide better services to its passengers, Indian Railways, has come up with a public competition called ‘How to raise money for Railways to provide better Services (Jan Bhagidari)’.

Want to do something for the development of Indian Railways and even win lakhs of prize money for it? Here’s your chance! The Narendra Modi government has launched a new contest for Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways, in which people have a chance of winning prizes worth Rs 19 lakh! In a bid to provide better services to its passengers, Indian Railways, has come up with a public competition called ‘How to raise money for Railways to provide better Services (Jan Bhagidari)’. Under this competition, the national transporter is allowing public to share their ideas, detailed business plans, implementation strategies to raise money for the development of Indian Railways. The online competition and is being hosted at innovate.mygov.in web portal. The competition aims to inspire creation of intuitive, easy to use business ideas and solutions that can facilitate smooth implementation without effecting the current capability of Indian Railways. The winner will get a prize of Rs 10 lakh! Not only that the second, third and fourth prize winners will get cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively! Following are the terms and conditions for interested candidates:

Mode of entry

In order to submit entries online, participants are advised to go to http://www.innovate.mygov.in web portal and click the option which says “CLICK HERE TO PARTICIPATE”.

After clicking on the option, participants will be directed to a landing page, which will display the registration form along with various fields.

The Participant Registration form and the Entry Submission form have to be filled out by the participant. The submission of the forms must meet the requirements, mentioned on the online Entry Submission form.

After successfully submitting the form, the participants will get a confirmation email.

In case, the competition organizers require additional information, they will contact the registered participant through email. Therefore, it is advised that participants provide any additional information as per the instructions.

Correspondence between the competition organizers and the participants will be through email or SMS on mobile number, which has been provided by the participant at the time of the registration.

Last date to Submit Entries

Before submitting the entries, participants are advised to check whether the form is fully filled or not. The completed entries must be submitted online before 6:00 pm on May 19, 2018.

Eligibility

The competition organized by Indian Railways is open to individuals and companies or institutions.

In case of companies or institutions, majority of the team members or shareholders are required to be Indian citizens. Also, all participating individuals are required to be Indian citizens.

The participant should be at least 18 years of age as on March 20, 2018.

However, an Indian Railways employee, involved directly in execution and evaluation of the competition is not allowed to participate. Apart from Railway employee, any member or employee of Knowledge cum execution partner or organizer is not allowed to participate. Also, any member of the evaluation panel, experts and jury of the competition are not allowed to participate.

Awards

The first prize is of Rs 10 Lakh

The second prize is of Rs 5 Lakh

The third prize is of Rs 3 Lakh

The fourth prize is of Rs 1 Lakh

General Guidelines for participants

The write up submitted by the participant should either be in Hindi language or English language.

In case the submission of the writeup is in any other language then it must be accompanied with translation in either Hindi language or English language.

The competition is open for individuals as well as for teams. However, the size of the team should not exceed six.

As per the regulations, no reference of the identity of the person(s) submitting should be made in the proposal. If it is done then the entry will be rejected by Indian Railways.

Moreover, it is advisable that interested participants do not wait till the end moment for their entry submission as the organizers will not be responsible for non receipt of entries on account of server errors or traffic.

Also, the participants may be asked to present their ideas or plans in front of the jury.

For the implementation or for the development of the proposed idea, Indian Railways may decide to associate with the proposer.

For the competition, decision of the evaluation panel and jury will be final. In addition to this, no communication will be entered into with any person in relation to any decision of the panel or process.

Also, as per the regulations, the unsuccessful entries shall be intimated through email and Railway Ministry shall not have any right over the same.

Evaluation

The evaluation of the entries, submitted by the participants shall be carried out in following three stages: