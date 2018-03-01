Indian Railways launches new Arunachal Express between North East and New Delhi; time, route & journey details here

According to North-east Frontier Railways, the new train will be the 14th direct train to link the North Eastern part of the nation to the capital.

Big news for North East Rail passengers! In an attempt to improve rail connectivity between North East India and the national capital, New Delhi, Modi government is all set to launch the new Arunachal Express train. The fully air conditioned weekly train, Arunachal Express is being flagged off today by Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Rajen Gohain, Minister of State for Railways from Naharlagun railway station at Arunachal Pradesh. According to North-east Frontier Railways (NFR), the new AC weekly train will be the 14th direct train to link the North Eastern part of the nation to the capital.

With state-of-the-art coaches, the new Arunachal Express AC train has been well equipped with all modern facilities. Along with a pantry car, the AC train will comprise of first class, 2 tier and 3 tier coaches. In addition to this, the new AC train will also provide great comfort and security to its passengers. According to a PTI report, while covering a distance of 2,013 km, the AC train will take around 38 hours of time duration to complete its journey between Naharlagun and Anand Vihar Terminal and en route to its journey, the train will halt at 14 railway stations including Kanpur Central, Lucknow Charbagh, Gorakhpur Junction, Hajipur Junction, Katihar Junction, New Cooch Behar, Rangapara North Junction railway stations, among others.

According to Union Minister, Kiren Rijiju, who himself belongs to the North Eastern State of Arunachal Pradesh, the new weekly express train will provide a great relief to rail passengers across Arunachal Pradesh and also to on route passengers. In a tweet today, the Union Minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, for such an initiative.

