Indian Railways installing bomb detectors at major Mumbai stations

In order to enhance security system across railway stations, Central Railways is all set to put bomb detectors, known as Under Vehicle Scanning System (UVSS) at the entrance of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station in Mumbai. The railway station, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage station allows railway commuters to take both suburban and mail express trains. The bomb detector will be installed on the GPO-end of the railway station. The move has been planned under the integrated security system of railways stations across the nation. Speaking to FE Online, Central Railway spokesperson said that one bomb detector system has already been installed at the Platform-18 end of CST. Now, one more is being put up at the main entrance.

This bomb detector will scrutinize the vehicles, which will be monitored by RPF personnel, sitting inside a booth on the footpath. The vehicles will be thoroughly examined by the new system. Pictures of the driver along with vehicle number will be captured in the camera and the scanner will scan the underframe of the vehicle. The road is mainly used by private vehicles, cabs and cars plying railway officers. The vehicles used railway passengers to come to the station in order to catch long distance trains. Bomb detectors will also be installed at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminal and Thane.

As many as 202 railway stations across Indian Railways network have been identified as sensitive for the implementation of an Integrated Security System. These railway stations are likely to have CCTV cameras, personnel as well as baggage screening system and bomb detection system.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Union Budget 2018 which held on February 1 in the parliament, announced that Mumbai’s suburban railway network will be expanded and spread over 465 km. The minister also announced that the expansion will be done at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore. Also, an additional expansion of 150 km long suburban network will be carried out at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore, the minister announced. He further announced that elevated corridors will be set up in some sections of the suburban network.