Indian Railways has always allowed you to transfer rail ticket to another person; here are the conditions

Have you read the news that you can now transfer your railway ticket to another person? Well, the fact is that you could always do that! There is no new development, statement or release that has been issued by Indian Railways in this regard. The national transporter has for quite some years now allowed for this provision. So in case you are unable to undertake a train journey and wish to transfer your railway ticket to another person or family member, you could have done it earlier too, and can still avail this facility. For those of you who don’t know what criteria for transferring the railway ticket in the name of another is, below are some guidelines that Indian Railways has laid out.

According to Indian Railways, a berth or a seat which is reserved in the name of a person shall be used only by the person as it will not be transferable to any other person. However, the Railway administration authorizes the Chief Reservation Supervisor of important stations to allow name change of a passenger, who has a seat or a berth booked in his name in the following circumstances:

If the passenger is a government employee, who is traveling for duty, makes a written request in a duration of 24 hours, ahead of the departure of the scheduled train. Following this, the name on the ticket will be changed to another person’s name, who wishes to travel on the train.

If a train passenger makes a written request in a duration of 24 hours, ahead of the departure of the scheduled train, the reservation made in his/her name could also be transferred to another member of his family like Father, Mother, Brother, Sister, Son, Daughter, Husband and Wife.

If the passenger is a student of a recognized educational institution and if the institute’s head makes a written request within 48 hours before the departure of the scheduled train, then the reservation made under the student’s name will be transferred to another student belonging to the same institute.

If the passenger is member of a marriage party and if any person deemed to be Head of that particular marriage party gives a request in written within 48 hours before the departure of the scheduled train then the reservation of that person can be transferred to another person.

If it involves a group of cadets belonging to National Cadet Corps (NCC), and if the head of the group makes a written request in a time duration of 24 hours, then the reservation made under the cadet’s name will be transferred to another cadet.

Such a written request will be granted only one time. However, according to Indian Railways, in case of students, marriage party or NCC cadets, such request for change in excess of 10 per cent of the total strength of group shall not be granted.