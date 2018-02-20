Indian Railways gets big multi-crore boost from Modi government; details of Cabinet decisions today

Electrification is a pet project of the Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways and today’s decisions come as a big boost for it.

Big boost for Indian Railways! PM Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has today approved several doubling with electrification projects for Indian Railways. Electrification is a pet project of the Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways and today’s decisions come as a big boost for it. Not just doubling and electrification, new railway line projects have also got approval. There was buzz that the Cabinet would also discuss the possibility of leasing out for 99 years railway stations to private players. However, no decision in that regard was announced. We take a look at all that was announced for Indian Railways after today’s Cabinet briefing:

Muzaffarpur-Sagauli & Sagauli-Valmiki Nagar lines doubling: This doubling with electrification project will cost Rs 1347.61 crore and Rs 1381.49 crore respectively. The CCEA has approved the 100.6-km long Muzaffarpur-Sagauli and 109.7-km long Sagauli-Valmiki Nagar doubling project. According to Indian Railways, the project will cover areas of West Champaran (Bettiah), East Champaram (Motihari) and Muzaffarpur.

Jhansi-Manikpur and Bhimsen-Khairar lines doubling with electrification projects:

Bhatni-Aurnihar line doubling with electrification project:

130-km long Jeypore-Malkangiri new line project: This project is expected to cost around Rs 2676.11 crore and will be completed by 2021-2022. Covering districts of Malkangiri and Koraput in Odisha, the project will help ensure overall industrial development. The project is likely to generate employment of 31.2 lakh man-days and will ensure better connectivity to Dantewara, Jagdalpur, Jeypore and Koraput. CCEA is hopeful the new line project will also help combat left wing extremism with development of Koraput and Malkangiri.

Co-operation agreement between India and Morocco to develop long-term cooperation and partnership in railways sector:

