Indian Railways celebrates International Women’s Day by operating Deccan Express with all-women staff

To mark the special day of women folk, Surekha Yadav, Loco Pilot (Mail) – first women train driver of Asia will run the Deccan Queen Express.

Central Railways celebrates International Women’s Day! In a first, Central Railways’ (CR) Deccan Queen Express, which plies between Mumbai and Pune will have an all-women crew today, to celebrate International Women’s Day. The decision has been taken by Central Railways to make the occasion a “very very special day” for its staff as well as for the entire women folk across the nation. According to CR, this is another step to recognize the existence of women in all walks of life, including women operators who handle complicated and technical train operations. Earlier, CR’s Matunga Station entered its name in the Limca book of records for becoming the first all-women station.

To mark the special day of women folk, Surekha Yadav, Loco Pilot (Mail) – first woman train driver of Asia will run the Deccan Queen Express. Trushna Joshi, Sr. Assistant Loco Pilot will assist her during the journey. Sweta Ghune will be the ‘on duty guard’ and will wave the green flag to start the train. Apart from them, all other roles will also be carried out by women railway officials, including TTE, RPF Personnel and Electric Technician.

According to CR, there is a strong presence of women staff in Carriage and Wagon Depot at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai division and to provide them with better facilities, CR has decided to renovate their changing room along with providing other facilities like water purifiers, sanitary pad dispensers, curtains, thermos flask, dressing table, dining table, chairs and other basic necessities, March 8 onwards. The move may also expand to other places with substantial women force, across Central Railways.

A special counter at Suburban Concourse of the CSMT Station will be the main highlight of the celebration. The special counter will manned by an all-women crew who will seek suggestions from women railway passengers, in order to make their railway journeys more comfortable., which will be further reviewed by Railway Administration and executed to the extent feasible.

Also Read! International Women’s Day: How Indian Railways is empowering its female staff and passengers

After the successful implementation of Matunga station to an all-women station, General Manager of Central Railway, D.K. Sharma has asked all divisional managers of Nagpur, Pune, Bhusaval and Solapur divisions to nominate a railway station each from their particular divisions in order to convert them into all-women railway stations. Today onwards, Ajni railway station which is 3 km away from Nagpur division, will be fully run by women rail officials.

Meanwhile, today onwards Train No. 11029 DN Koyna Express and Train No. 11008 UP Deccan Express will be permanently operated by women TTE staff.

CR in a press release has also mentioned the names of various women railway officials for their outstanding service including Surekha Yadav- first Loco Pilot of Asia and recipient of President’s Award, Mumtaz Kazi- first Motor woman of India and also recipient of President’s Award, Mamta Kulkarni- first Women Station Master of Mumbai Division, who is independently managing Matunga Station, Rekha Mishra- Sub Inspector of Railway Protection Forces for protecting and rescuing atleast 900 runaway and kidnapped kids, who also earned the President’s Award.