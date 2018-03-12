In Varanasi, Modi flags off Manduadih-Patna intercity express train, schedule & time details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the much awaited Manduadih-Patna-Manduadih daily express from Manduadih railway station in Varanasi.

Indian Railways launches new train! After attending a slew of events with French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the much awaited Manduadih-Patna-Manduadih daily express from Manduadih railway station in Varanasi, today. The new Manduadih-Patna Intercity Express train has been provided with many modern facilities including LED based train information system, which will display the upcoming stations to the passengers during the train journey. While travelling from Manduadih to Patna, the Express train will depart from Manduadih railway station at 6:15 am and will arrive at Patna Junction at 10:35 am. En route to its journey, the Express train will halt at railway stations in Varanasi at 6:25 am , Mughalsarai at 7:20 am, Buxar at 8:41 am and Ara at 9:40 am.

On its way back from Patna to Manduadih, the Express will train depart Patna Junction at 5:45 pm, will stop at Ara railway station at 6:20 pm, Buxar railway station at 7:00 pm, Mughalsai railway station at 8:55 pm, Varanasi railway station at 9:55 pm. The daily express train will arrive Manduadih railway station at 10:15 pm.

On February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Karnataka, launched Palace Queen Humsafar Express train, which plies over Mysuru- Udaipur route. The train is an all air- conditioned 3 tier train. The train comprises an electric locomotive and it connects 5 Indian states namely, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra.