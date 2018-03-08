Happy Women’s Day: Commendable! Indian Railways honours female employees for exemplary dedication

Indian Railways decided to honour some of the exceptional staffers who have the exemplary dedication to their job. (Representational Image: All-women maintenance gang in Guwahati Coaching Depot.)

On March 8, the International Women’s Day is celebrated across the world. And, to show appreciation toward the female employees of Indian Railways decided to honour some of the exceptional staffers who have the exemplary dedication to their job. It was the Railway Women’s Welfare Central Organisation (RWWCO) on March 8, honoured 32 women employees. The female officers are from various departments and ranks of Indian Railways, from Track Maintainers to Senior Messenger to Data Entry Operator.

On the occasion of the International Women’s Day, the Railway Women’s Welfare Central Organisation (RWWCO) today honoured 32 women employees for their exemplary dedication, integrity and courage in the discharge of their duties. On the occasion, many notable dignitaries were present who are working to empower women were also present and even felicitated. Among these was Anshu Gupta who is the founder of Goonj, an NGO. Amod Kanth was also present who is the Head Of Prayas, another NGO. Anil Modgil & Sunil Modgil, the founders of Arushi, an NGO were present. The first woman Porter, Manju Devi Yadav was also honoured at the event today hosted by RWWCO.

The Railway Women’s Welfare Central Organisation (RWWCO) is the supreme body of the chain of Women’s Welfare Organisations spread across all Zones of Indian Railways. They are engaged in the task of the welfare of women associated with Railways and their families. The group keeps a check on the socio/welfare activities of their women employees. The organization started its activities in 1962 after Indo-China war.

List of Outstanding Railway Women – 2018

Name – Designation – Railway/PU/PSU

Suvarna Vhanappa Chalwadi – Trackwoman – Central Railway

Mita Ghosh – Khalasi – Eastern Railway

Kanchan Kumari – ALP – East-Central Railway

Baha Murmu – Track Maintainer – East-Coast Railway

Bholi – Technician – Northern Railway

Deepika Tripathi – Accounts Assistant – North Eastern Railway

Reema Chakraborty – SM – Northeast Frontier Railway

Bindu Yadav – Loco Pilot – North Central Railway

Gunjan Seth – Asst. Teacher – North Western Railway

S.Anusuya – Woman Head Constable – Southern Railway

S.Vanisri – Pointsman – South Central Railway

Kusum Panda – Helper/Electrical – South Eastern Railway

Sunita Minz – SubInspector/RPF – South East Central Railway

Geethamma – Chief Matron – South Western Railway

Priti Chawda – CS & WI – Western Railway

Shilpa Chowdhury – Office Supdt. – West Central Railway

Sangita Basak – Khalasi – Metro Railway

Urmila Devi – Chief Matron – Diesel Locomotive Works

P.Amala – Chief Lab Supdt. – Integral Coach Factory

Sujatha K. – Technician – Rail Wheel Factory

Bibiana Ekka – Chief Office Supdt. – Rail Coach Factory

Mukta Mala – Chief Lab Supdt.- Research Designs & Standards Organisation

Shashi – Sr. Steno – Railway Electrification

Jeeto Rani – Safaiwali – Diesel Loco Modernisation Works

Kiran Bala – PS – Rail Land Development Authority

Sashi Kala – Sr. Messenger – I.R.C.O.N. International Limited

Sangita Ekka – TADK – Centre for Railway Information Systems

Mridula Bajaj – Data Entry Operator – Rail India Technical & Economic Services

Tarun Madan – Sr. Translator – Railway Board

Sugandha Garg – Executive – D.F.C.C.I.L.

Shailin Sharma – SSE – COFMOW

Anindita Chatterjee – Sr. Assistant – CONCOR