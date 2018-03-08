Happy Women’s Day: Commendable! Indian Railways honours female employees for exemplary dedication

On March 8, the International Women’s Day is celebrated across the world. And, to show appreciation toward the female employees of Indian Railways decided to honour some of the exceptional staffers who have the exemplary dedication to their job. It was the Railway Women’s Welfare Central Organisation (RWWCO) on March 8, honoured 32 women employees. The female officers are from various departments and ranks of Indian Railways, from Track Maintainers to Senior Messenger to Data Entry Operator.
On the occasion of the International Women’s Day, the Railway Women’s Welfare Central Organisation (RWWCO) today honoured 32 women employees for their exemplary dedication, integrity and courage in the discharge of their duties. On the occasion, many notable dignitaries were present who are working to empower women were also present and even felicitated. Among these was Anshu Gupta who is the founder of Goonj, an NGO. Amod Kanth was also present who is the Head Of Prayas, another NGO. Anil Modgil & Sunil Modgil, the founders of Arushi, an NGO were present. The first woman Porter, Manju Devi Yadav was also honoured at the event today hosted by RWWCO.
The Railway Women’s Welfare Central Organisation (RWWCO) is the supreme body of the chain of Women’s Welfare Organisations spread across all Zones of Indian Railways. They are engaged in the task of the welfare of women associated with Railways and their families. The group keeps a check on the socio/welfare activities of their women employees. The organization started its activities in 1962 after Indo-China war.
List of Outstanding Railway Women – 2018
Name – Designation – Railway/PU/PSU
Suvarna Vhanappa Chalwadi – Trackwoman – Central Railway
Mita Ghosh – Khalasi – Eastern Railway
Kanchan Kumari – ALP – East-Central Railway
Baha Murmu – Track Maintainer – East-Coast Railway
Bholi – Technician – Northern Railway
Deepika Tripathi – Accounts Assistant – North Eastern Railway
Reema Chakraborty – SM – Northeast Frontier Railway
Bindu Yadav – Loco Pilot – North Central Railway
Gunjan Seth – Asst. Teacher – North Western Railway
S.Anusuya – Woman Head Constable – Southern Railway
S.Vanisri – Pointsman – South Central Railway
Kusum Panda – Helper/Electrical – South Eastern Railway
Sunita Minz – SubInspector/RPF – South East Central Railway
Geethamma – Chief Matron – South Western Railway
Priti Chawda – CS & WI – Western Railway
Shilpa Chowdhury – Office Supdt. – West Central Railway
Sangita Basak – Khalasi – Metro Railway
Urmila Devi – Chief Matron – Diesel Locomotive Works
P.Amala – Chief Lab Supdt. – Integral Coach Factory
Sujatha K. – Technician – Rail Wheel Factory
Bibiana Ekka – Chief Office Supdt. – Rail Coach Factory
Mukta Mala – Chief Lab Supdt.- Research Designs & Standards Organisation
Shashi – Sr. Steno – Railway Electrification
Jeeto Rani – Safaiwali – Diesel Loco Modernisation Works
Kiran Bala – PS – Rail Land Development Authority
Sashi Kala – Sr. Messenger – I.R.C.O.N. International Limited
Sangita Ekka – TADK – Centre for Railway Information Systems
Mridula Bajaj – Data Entry Operator – Rail India Technical & Economic Services
Tarun Madan – Sr. Translator – Railway Board
Sugandha Garg – Executive – D.F.C.C.I.L.
Shailin Sharma – SSE – COFMOW
Anindita Chatterjee – Sr. Assistant – CONCOR