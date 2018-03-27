Gatimaan Express, India’s fastest train, to go till Jhansi from April 1; but at 130 kmph

The run of the Gatimaan was extended up to Gwalior on Feb 19, 2018, he said, adding that the train would run at 160 kmph between Nizamuddin and Agra Cantt and at 130 kmph between Agra Cantt and Jhansi.

In order to facilitate tourists, the Gatimaan Express, which plies between the Nizamuddin and the Agra Cantt railway stations, will now go up to Jhansi from April 1, a North Central Railway official said today. “While it would be an added advantage for international and domestic tourists, it would boost the economic viability of the train,” Divisional Commercial Manager (Agra) and PRO Sanchit Tyagi said. He said the move came following demands from tourists for extension of the train’s route up to Jhansi.

Tygai said the run up to Gwalior would be successful and financially viable, and would commence from April 1. While the 12050 Gatimaan would start from Agra Cantt at 0955 hrs and reach Gwalior at 1116 hrs and Jhansi at 1235 hrs, in its return journey, the 12049 Gatimaan would start from Jhansi at 1505 hrs, reach Gwalior at 1605 hrs and Agra Cantt railway station at 1745 hrs, he said, adding that the stoppage time at Gwalior station on both legs of the journey would be of two minutes.

The to and fro timings of 12050/12049 Gatimaan between Agra Cantt and Nizamuddin railway stations would remain unchanged, Tyagi said.