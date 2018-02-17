Gatimaan Express, India’s fastest train, extended to Gwalior and Jhansi; but there’s a catch!

Gatimaan Express will be extended to Gwalior effective February 19, while the extension to Jhansi will happen from April 1, 2018.

Gatimaan Express, India’s fastest train, has been extended up to Gwalior, Jhansi! Gatimaan Express presently runs between Delhi and Agra and attains a maximum speed of 160 kmph – making it Indian Railways’ fastest train. However, the extension comes with a catch! While the stretch between Nizammuddin station in Delhi and Agra allows Gatimaan Express to ply at a speed of 160 kmph, the tracks beyond Agra can only take a maximum speed of 130 kmph. According to an Indian Railways release, Gatimaan Express will be extended to Gwalior effective February 19, while the extension to Jhansi will happen from April 1, 2018. According to Indian Railways, train no 12049/50 Nizammuddin-Agra Cantt Gatimaan Express has been extended for facilitating passengers. Indian Railways is hopeful that the extension of Gatimaan Express will facilitate movement of tourists to areas in and around Gwalior and Jhansi. Gatimaan Express will continue to ply six days a week, expect for on Friday.

Train no. 12050 Nizammuddin-Gwalior Gatimaan Express will depart at 8:10 AM from Delhi, reach Agra between 9:50-9:55 AM and subsequently reach Gwalior at 11:25 AM. On the other hand Train no. 12049 Gwalior-Nizammuddin Gatimaan Express will depart at 4:15 PM to reach Agra between 5:45-5:50 PM and finally arrive at Nizamuddin at 7:30 PM. This takes the total estimated train journey time between Delhi and Gwalior to 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Nizammuddin-Gwalior Gatimaan Stations Gwalior- Nizammuddin Gatimaan Departure-08.10 Nizammuddin Arrival -19.30 09.50-09.55 Agra Cantt 17.45-1750 Arrival -11.25 Gwalior Departure-16.15

Once the Gatimaan Express is extended to Jhansi, it will leave from Nizammuddin at 8:10 AM at arrive in Jhansi at 12:35 PM. The arrival time for Gwalior will be revised to 11:16-11:18 AM. On the other hand Gatimaan Express will depart from Jhansi at 3:05 PM, reaching Gwalior between 4:05-4:07 PM, Agra between 5:45-5:50 PM and finally arriving in Delhi at 7:30 PM. This means the total travel time between Nizamuddin and Jhansi will be 4 hours and 25 minutes.

Nizammuddin-Jhansi Gatimaan Stations Jhansi- Nizammuddin Gatimaan Departure-08.10 Nizammuddin Arrival -19.30 09.50-09.55 Agra Cantt 17.45-1750 11:16-11:18 Gwalior 16:05-16:07 Arrival -12.35 Jhansi Departure-15.05

Gatimaan Express was flagged off amidst much fanfare in April 2016 and till date no other train of Indian Railways plies at a maximum speed of 160 kmph. Currently, Gatimaan Express takes 100 minutes to travel the 188-km long distance between Nizammuddin and Agra Cantt. The train has stewards and hostesses, similar to attendants on flights. Free WiFi, extensive cuisine choice are some of the other features of the train. Even as the Gatimaan Express is extended, Indian Railways is manufacturing self-propelled train sets that will also be able to attain maximum speeds of 160 kmph. Termed ‘Train-18’, the first rake of the new train set will roll out in June this year, marking a technological leap for Indian Railways in making EMUs. Train-18, expected to be manufactured at half the cost of import, will boast of world-class features and is eventually expected to replaced Shatabdi trains on the Indian Railways network.