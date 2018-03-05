Delhi Metro advisory on commuters sitting, leaning at coach junctions

The DMRC operations are governed by the rules and regulations based on the Metro Railway (Operations and Maintenance) Act. (Reuters)

Next time you choose to sit or lean in a coach junction area in a Delhi Metro carriage, think again as the DMRC has introduced a new advisory according to which such behaviours are not in line with public etiquette. Top officials said the advisory has been officially incorporated recently and signages to that effect have already been put up in some of the coaches to begin with. “We decided to introduce this new advisory, based on the feedback we received from our staff. It was found that many commuters sat in the coach junction area or put their foot up to lean onto its body (corrugated rubber), making it dirty in the process,” a senior DMRC official told PTI. He said the new signage seeks to bring awareness among the metro riders to not use the junction area as it causes inconvenience to fellow commuters.

“Besides cleanliness issue, people sitting or standing at coach junction areas also obstruct path of other commuters. So, it is not in line with public etiquettes,” the senior official said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has put up the new signage in “our new rolling stock to begin with”. “Slowly, we will introduce those stickers (signage) inside the carriages of old rolling stocks too, such as the Yellow and Blue Lines,” he added. Existing advisories include, commuters to not use the floor of the carriage for sitting, not eat inside a coach, or play loud music within it.

The official made it clear that advisories are issued for greater public convenience, and are not a punishable offence, unlike the act of spitting, anywhere in the metro premises, which attracts a monetary punishment. The DMRC operations are governed by the rules and regulations based on the Metro Railway (Operations and Maintenance) Act. The ‘Offences and Penalties’ section of the Act, include drunkness or nuisance in metro railway premises, penalties for carrying offensive material, defacing property, counterfeiting tickets, and endangering the safety of persons travelling by metro by rash or negligent act or omission.

“The metro coaches carry signages of ‘Don’t eat inside a carriage’, ‘Don’t sit on the floor’ but many people still don’t follow it. We expect commuters to display public etiquettes and want to ensure no one is inconvenienced, so we have these advisories. People themselves should contribute towards a better metro experience,” the official said.

The DMRC time to time has been introducing new signages in coaches, besides bringing in indoor advertising. So, a CISF helpline was earlier introduced to lodge complaints related to security issues. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked with the responsibility of guarding all the Delhi Metro properties. The Delhi Metro’s daily average ridership in October 2017 was 24.2 lakh.

The metro currently has an over 210-km network across Delhi-NCR. Blue Line (Dwarka to Noida/Vaishali) and Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-Huda City Centre) are two of the old and busy lines of the network. Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate to Escorts Mujesar and also gets a big daily footfall.