Champaran Humsafar Express between Katihar and Delhi flagged off by PM Modi

PM Modi on his visit to Bihar flagged off a new bi-weekly train Humsafar Express, today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Bihar flagged off a new bi-weekly train Humsafar Express from Katihar, today. The Champaran Humsafar Express train will ply over Katihar- Delhi Junction route and will halt at 15 railway stations along the way. The Prime Minister, who is in Bihar to address “Swachchh Bharat Mission” volunteers also flagged off the nation’s first 12000 HP Freight Electric Locomotive and dedicated the first phase of Madhepura electric locomotive factory to the nation. He will also lay the foundation stone for doubling of Muzaffarpur-Sagauli and Sagauli- Valmikinagar railway lines and is also likely to launch the electrification work on the Motihari-Muzaffarpur rail line. PM Modi’s visit to Bihar is a part of the concluding celebration of Champaran Satyagraha centenary, which was launched in April, last year by the state government of Bihar.

The new Champaran Humsafar Express train, which has nineteen coaches in total including sixteen 3 Tier air conditioned coaches, one pantry car and brake, two luggage cum generator car, has been especially introduced for common man. Train number 15705 Katihar-Delhi Champaran Humsafar Express train will depart from Katihar at 5:40 am on every Monday and Thursday and will reach Delhi at 11:40 pm, the next day. While during the return journey service, train number 15706, will run from Delhi at 1:45 pm on every Tuesday and Friday and will reach Katihar at 7:20 pm, the next day. En route, the train the will halt at Purnea Junction, Dauram Madhepura, Saharsha, Khagaria, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Bapu Dham Motihari, Bettiah, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Naugarh, Balrampur, Gonda, Lucknow and Kanpur Central railway stations.

Another Humsafar Express train was flagged off by PM Modi on February this year. The Palace Queen Humsafar Express train travels between Mysuru in Karnataka and Udaipur in Rajasthan. It is an all AC 3 tier train and is comprised of an electric locomotive. The Palace Queen Humsafar Express train connects 5 western states of the nation namely, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. In order to give the common man a taste of “luxury”, the Humsafar Express train was announced by former Railway Minister, Suresh Prabhu as a part of Railway Budget 2016.