Central Railway earns record Rs 143.21 cr from ticketless passengers

The earnings realised from such travels was Rs 12.77 crore during February 2018, showing an increase of 44.86 per cent as compared to earnings of Rs 8.82 crore during the corresponding month last year. (PTI)

The Central Railway has registered a record earnings of Rs 143.21 crore between April 2017 and February this year from an intense campaign against ticketless and irregular travellers, the railway ministry said in a statement here. In February this year, 2.55 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel and unbooked luggage were detected as against 1.97 lakh cases in the corresponding month last year, showing an increase of 29.49 per cent, it said. The earnings realised from such travels was Rs 12.77 crore during February 2018, showing an increase of 44.86 per cent as compared to earnings of Rs 8.82 crore during the corresponding month last year.

The CR has detected in all 29.12 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel and unbooked luggage during the period April 2017 to February 2018, as against 24.61 lakh cases during the corresponding period last year, showing an increase of 18.35 per cent.

Watch video: Indian Railways tests new 1200 HP ‘Make In India’ electric locomotive

“The earnings realised during the period from April 2017 to February 2018 from ticketless/irregular travel registered Rs 143.21 crore as against Rs 117.72 crore registered during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 21.65 per cent in earnings,” the statement said.

Also read: World-class train sets, coaches coming to Indian Railways with multi-crore ‘Make in India’ deals

In addition, during the month of February 2018, 143 cases of transfer of reserved journey tickets were detected and Rs 1.38 lakh recovered as penalty. The Central Railway is one of the 16 zones of Indian Railways. Its headquarters is in Mumbai at the Chhatrapati Shivaji maharaj Terminus.