Bulk booking on Indian Railways: How to book group tickets on IRCTC; letter details and check-list

The first thing to note is that bulk booking on Indian Railways trains is not allowed online through the IRCTC website or the IRCTC app.

Bulk Booking in Indian Railways: Want to travel in a marriage group, with family, college friends, on behalf of your school or educational institute etc? Not sure about how to do bulk booking on IRCTC? The first thing to note is that bulk booking on Indian Railways trains is not allowed online through the IRCTC website or the IRCTC app. At least not above 6 people at one time. So, one way to do bulk booking for over 6 persons is to do the procedure multiple times – however that doesn’t guarantee getting seats/berths in the same coach or sequence. For bulk booking Indian Railways requires you to visit the ticket booking centre. The bulk booking or party booking facility of Indian Railways allows railway passengers to travel in groups like families, cultural groups, marriage parties, official tours, education tours, religious groups etc. So who what are the rules for bulk railway ticket booking and what all information do you need to provide to book train tickets? Here is a checklist to help you apply for bulk booking of train tickets on Indian Railways:

1. Currently, the reservation under bulk booking for upto 50 people is permitted by CRS (Chief Reservation Supervisor)/shift-incharge/SS etc. For up to 100 people, the booking is permitted by Area Manager/ACM/ ATM/SM (Gaz.) For more than 100 people, the power to permit group booking is with Sr. DCM/DCM/DTM/Area Manager, subject to availability of maximum 25 per cent of the total accommodation. The bulk booking across New Delhi is made in the Reservation Complex, IRCA Building, though the service is available only at nominated counters. In any city, not all railway stations provide bulk booking facility. Passengers are advised to check in advance before visiting the station.

2. While IRCTC doesn’t allow ordinary citizens to book bulk tickets online, according to a railway official that FE Online spoke to the concerned authorities mentioned above (Chief Reservation Supervisor etc) can do bulk booking on IRCTC once the required documents have been submitted and approval granted.

3. Bulk booking letter/form format: In order to book tickets for a large number of people under the bulk booking facility, a request letter has to be submitted to the concerned authority. If the journey is being authorised by a school/institution/department then along with the request letter, an issued certificate from the school/institution/department, has to be submitted to the concerned authority. Similarly in case of marriage party, the marriage card or notarized affidavit along with the request letter have to be submitted.

4. Importantly, along with these documents, the list of people with their names, age, gender etc., who wish to travel in group, have to be submitted as well. Apart from the above mentioned documents, the person who is making the reservation has to submit the photocopy of his/her ID.

Also Read! How to book Ola cab using IRCTC Rail Connect app, website

Here are the guidelines for bulk booking: