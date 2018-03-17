Bids invited for third Metro line in Pune

The Maharashtra government is going to put in Rs 812 crore. (IE)

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has invited financial bids from companies interested in building the third Metro line for Pune. The central government last week approved the Hinjewadi-Shivaji Nagar Metro project. Three companies have qualified to participate in the Metro tender and they have to now come up with their final offers by April 27, 2018. Tata Realty-Siemens, ILFS and IRB are the companies that will be competing for the project. The `8,000-crore, 23.3-km corridor with 23 stations is to be executed through a PPP mode. One of these three shortlisted companies will be building, operating and maintaining the Metro for 35 years, Kiran Gitte, CEO and metropolitan commissioner, PMRDA, said.

Private companies will bear 60% of the project cost while the remaining contribution will come from the central government, state government and the PMRDA. The Centre has approved Rs 1,300-crore viability gap funding for the project. The Maharashtra government is going to put in Rs 812 crore.