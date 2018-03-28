Ashwani Lohani confident Indian Railways can be affordable, convenient mode of commuting

The biggest step in that direction of realising the full potential of Indian Railways will come from a change in mindsets, says Lohani.

Indian Railways is capable enough to provide an affordable, convenient and safe mode of commuting, feels Chairman of Railway Board Ashwani Lohani. The biggest step in that direction of realising the full potential of Indian Railways will come from a change in mindsets, says Lohani. According to the Chairman Railway Board (CRB), Indian Railways ran the first train in 1853 and in the next 25 years, the four major cities of the nation namely, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Madras (Chennai) were connected by railway network. He also said that, by the time of Independence, the nation had a railway network of 54,000 km and in the last 70 years, Indian Railways could add only 12,000 km railway network, considering the fact that at that time, the national transporter did not have much resources as well as technology.

CRB said that changing the mindset and work culture is the most challenging job in any organization, and they are doing it. Lohani, who earlier served as the CMD in Air India also elaborated on why he stopped the tradition of presenting of bouquet to senior railway officials and other protocols. According to him, the reason behind stopping the tradition of presenting bouquet was not to stop unnecessary expenses, but to change the mindset while bridging the gap between their own staff members and officials. Additionally, he said that he is well connected with many railway workers and officers through WhatsApp, and claimed that the employees share their personal grievances and problems with him directly. PTI reported Lohani as saying that everyday he receives almost 700 messages through WhatsApp and many share their personal grievances, while many officials seek transfer . Also, many of them share their suggestions on how trains can be run even more conveniently, he added. Lohani feels that to achieve better productivity, enhanced earnings and improved infrastructure, the officers should think out-of-the-box.

Lohani said this while unveiling the logo of Kalka-Shimla rail heritage route, which has been conceptualised by the DRM of Ambala division, Dinesh Sharma. The Kalka–Shimla heritage railway corridor, which dates back to British Raj, traverses a mostly mountainous route. The Kalka–Shimla heritage railway corridor is 96 km long. According to the DRM, their main goal is to promote the Kalka-Shimla heritage rail network among tourists from all over the world.