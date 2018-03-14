  4. 9 lakh senior citizens gave up rail concessions in last 7 months, says government

9 lakh senior citizens gave up rail concessions in last 7 months, says government

Over nine lakh senior citizens gave up their railway concession in passenger fare between July, 2017 to February, 2018, the parliament was informed today.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 14, 2018 5:05 PM
indian railways, railway concession for senior citizen, Rajen Gojain, Minister of State for Railways, Give Up scheme, news on indian railways The ‘Give up’ concession scheme was launched last year to increase the earnings of the railways which in turn is pooled together to meet the revenue expenditure of the national transporter. (PTI)

Over nine lakh senior citizens gave up their railway concession in passenger fare between July, 2017 to February, 2018, the parliament was informed today. Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gojain told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that 9.08 lakh senior citizens have given up 100 per cent of their railway fare concession under the ‘Give Up’ scheme, while 8.55 lakh such passengers gave up 50 per cent of their concessions.

The ‘Give up’ concession scheme was launched last year to increase the earnings of the railways which in turn is pooled together to meet the revenue expenditure of the national transporter, including development of railway stations, he told the House.

(More details are awaited.)

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top