Pink Line has Delhi Metro’s highest point! How multiple engineering challenges were overcome to build the network

Delhi Metro Pink Line: An engineering marvel! The much awaited new metro line of country’s largest metro network is all set to open to metro commuters across the capital city from March 14 evening. The new line will initially link Majlis Park and Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus metro stations. The operating section of the new line will cover 12 metro stations including 4 interchange stations, namely, Azadpur for Yellow line, Netaji Subhash Place for Red line, Rajouri Garden for Blue line and Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus for Orange line. Out of the 12 metro stations, 8 are elevated while 4 are underground. On completion of the project, Pink Line will link Majlis Park metro station and Shiv Vihar metro station, both in North Delhi. The new metro network has experienced a lot of engineering challenges, says DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation). Here’s why the new Delhi Metro Pink Line is an engineering marvel:

In a first, the highest viaduct of Delhi Metro at a height of 23.6 m, which is as high as a 7 storey building has been constructed in Dhuala Kuan intersection. This is the highest point of Delhi Metro, which surpasses Karkarduma Metro station at 19 m above the ground. A major milestone has been achieved by the engineering department of DMRC as the viaduct between the South Campus and Delhi Cantt Metro stations has been constructed without disturbing the train movement on the Airport line. To avoid any kind of disturbance, the launching operation above the Airport line was done only during non-operating hours i.e., between 12:30 AM to 4 AM. In addition to this, a diversion road was also constructed to ensure that no disturbance takes place in the road traffic.

Another engineering milestone was achieved by DMRC, when they dragged a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) about 210 m due to paucity of space for creating a shaft in the ground, through Nariana Vihar metro station on Majlis Park- Shiv Vihar line. After putting 578 rings between the launching ahaft, which is towards Delhi Cantt and Naraina Vihar metro station, the TBM was retrieved. The step was taken as in conventional engineering, construction of separate retrieval and launching shafts were involved, which would have required a larger portion of land and properties displacement would have also taken place. Also, this would have taken more time so to avoid this, TBM shield was dragged with push ram cylinders.

Another major challenge was witnessed during the construction of the viaduct between Mayapuri to Rajouri Garden due to the diversion of an existing drain of 1.2 km long, carrying sewer waste. After diverting the drain, the dead drain was blocked and dismantled with the help of porcelain rock breakers. After removing the slush and to avoid any settlement, the area was filled up with sand. As an additional precautionary measure, additional steel plates of 25 mm thickness were implanted below the piling rig machine.

However, as the space near the Metro Pillar No. 166 was not available due to less road width, the drain could not be aligned along the road. Also, as on one side there was a PWD flyover and on the other side there were private buildings, it was decided to divert half of the drain from the other side of the Ring Road. To accomplish the work, with the help of trenchless technology large pipes were fitted and half the drain was diverted adjacent to the flyover. Similarly, again with the use of trenchless technology, the drain from the opposite side of the road was crossed below the flyover at Rajouri Garden side and later, both the drains were joined near Metro Pillar No. 157.