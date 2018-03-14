Pink Line goes green; here’s how the new Delhi Metro line is taking a step towards better environment

Along with latest technology, many ecological measures have been taken to make Delhi Metro Pink Line environment friendly.

The much awaited Delhi Metro Pink Line, which will be flagged off later today comes as a relief for commuters in the national capital. The new line, which will initially operate between Majlis Park metro station and Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus metro station, will cover 12 metro stations including 4 interchange metro stations in between. Out of these 12 metro stations, 8 are elevated while 4 are underground stations. From Unattended Train Operations (UTO) enabled trains to Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology, the new line will exhibit many hi tech features. Along with latest technology, many ecological measures have also been taken to make Delhi Metro Pink Line environment friendly.

The stations in this line are well equipped with many energy efficient facilities. The underground metro stations in this line have been provided with lighting controls by occupancy sensors for manned rooms. Also for unmanned rooms, Door limit switch have been provided. For optimum mixing of fresh air across the underground metro stations, Carbon Dioxide sensors with VFD based fresh air fans have been provided. Apart from these facilities, the underground metro stations will also have energy efficient air conditioning facilities with the help of variable frequency drives and chiller plant manager. On the other hand, to provide air conditioning facility across the elevated metro stations, VRV/VRF type of AC systems with Halon free refrigerants have been used. In addition to these, instead of conventional lifts and escalators, Variable Voltage Variable Frequency Drive (VVVF) and Regenerative Braking Technology has been used in lifts and escalators for less energy consumption. Also, LED lights have been used across the metro stations, which reduces the Lighting Power Density by over 50 per cent.

Apart from these, some other eco friendly steps have been taken by DMRC to make the Delhi Metro Pink Line environmentally safe. In order to minimize the consumption of water, DMRC have installed fixatures like Dual-flush WC, low flow taps, waterless urinals etc. across the metro stations. The metro stations will also comprise of rain water harvesting pit to conserve rainwater. To reduce the heat island effect, the roof of the stations will have high reflective material or it will landscaped with vegetation. Also, to increase the water efficiency of the buildings, plant species have been used for landscaping. Another major initiative taken by DMRC to improve the quality of air is that, only low VOC paints, adhesives and sealants have used in the station buildings. To minimize the cost of transportation and Green House Gas emission, part of construction materials have been procured locally. During the construction period of the project, C&D waste were effectively managed and were sent for recycling to the authorized recycler, which were reused up to the maximum extent.

Also, on the rooftops of Mukundpur depot, solar PV power plants of 1.5 MWp have been implanted. In addition to this, a capacity of 1.5 MWp is under installation on the service roads and ground mounted sites of the depot.