Over 1,800 bridges in Gujarat to get stronger crash barriers

The Gujarat government has decided to install stronger ‘W’ type crash barriers along bridges on rivers and other water bodies to ensure that vehicles don’t plunge off them in case of accidents. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel today told the Legislative Assembly that the Road and Building department had identified 1,884 bridges across the state where these crash barriers, having a ‘W’ shaped metal beam, would be installed in the next two years. “Even concrete walls break if a passenger vehicle rams into it at higher speeds.

That is why we have decided to install such crash barriers, which are known to absorb the impact and prevent vehicles from falling,” said Patel. “We will secure 895 bridges on state highways and 989 bridges on panchayat-owned roads with W type crash barriers. This work will be completed in two years. We have alloted Rs 125 crore for this project,” Patel said during the Budget session.

Patel, who holds the R and B portfolio, said a detailed analysis of such accidents by the department had revealed that the commonly used pipe railings were not strong enough to hold back a passenger vehicle. The announcement came days after 32 people died when a bus fell from a bridge on the Bhavnagar-Rajkot Highway on March 6.