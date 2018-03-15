Noida-Greater Noida metro: Aqua Line set for trial run soon; details here

There are expectations that the new Aqua Line will start operating from or soon after July 2018. (Image source: NMRC)

Trial run of Aqua Line between Noida-Greater Noida to start soon! The trial run of Noida Metro Rail corporation (NMRC) Aqua Line between Noida and Greater Noida will begin April 7, 2018 onwards. The trial and testing of this new line will be done by a team of Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), which belongs to Ministry of Railways. Following this, the Noida- Greater Noida Aqua Line will be opened for public once the safety commissioner shows the green signal to the line, according to a report in Dainik Bhaskar. There are expectations that the new Aqua Line will start operating from or soon after July 2018.

According to the report, Managing director of NMRC, Alok Tandon said that most of the arrangements have been taken care of for the trial run of the new line. He also said that the new metro coaches for the Aqua Line have been reached Greater Noida Depot. So, the trial run of the new Noida- Greater Noida line will begin shortly.

The Hindi daily report also stated in order to start the new line, electrical and signalling work are in full swing. The trial run of the new Aqua Metro will be done at a stretch of 10 km between Noida and Greater Noida. The trial of the new line will take place between Greater Noida’s Delta 1 metro station and Noida’s sector 149 metro station. The trial of the new line will also include Alpha 2, Alpha 1, Pari chowk and Knowledge Park 2 metro stations.

According to the report, last month equal stake of NMRC has been decided between the Central government and the state government, following which both the state and the Central government will share its skate at 50-50 per cent. An MoU has also been signed regarding this. Also, the funding issue has been cleared for NMRC. In addition to this, the position of Chairman will belong to Central government while the position of MD will belong to Uttar Pradesh government. Also, Central government, which was supposed to grant Rs 970 crore for the project, already granted Rs 687 crore.