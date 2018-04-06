‘New Ayodhya’: Yogi Adityanath government plans Rs 3.5 billion township spanning 500 acres

The new township would come up near Majha Barhata and Jaisingh Mau villages along the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway. (ANI)

The Uttar Pradesh government is mulling to develop ‘New Ayodhya’ township which will span 500 acres. The township which will be built on the bank of river Saryu would cost Rs 3.5 billion. The new township would come up near Majha Barhata and Jaisingh Mau villages along the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway. Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath Government had proposed to build a grand 100-metre statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya at an estimated cost of Rs 3.30 billion.

It has also sought the help of corporate houses for construction of the statue and asked them allocate some money from their respective CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds. The aim of the this proposal is to boost tourism in Ayodhya.