Navi Mumbai airport: PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for Rs 16,700 cr project after 21-years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of Navi Mumbai airport today. (Reuters)

Navi Mumbai airport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone of a 21-year-old dream project in the city of Mumbai today. Costing Rs 16,700 crore, the Navi Mumbai airport was planned back in 1997. At that time, the Navi Mumbai was planned with an investment cost of Rs 3000 crore, as a secondary airport that was meant to meet the growing needs of the city. However, due to several factors including funding, political indecision and issues of environmental clearances, the project was delayed inordinately. The state-run City Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) and the GVK Group are building the Navi Mumbai International Airport with a humongous investment cost of Rs 16,700 crore. Reportedly, the Navi Mumbai airport needs a land area of over 2,268 hectares out of which nearly 1,160 hectares will be used for aeronautical purposes, but the sae is yet to be fully acquired.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport will have two parallel runways, unlike the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport which has only one runway. The new airport will handle close to 80 flights an hour and is expected to ease the load of the congested Mumbai airport that currently has to handle over 900 flights a day. The parallel runways in the airport will measure 4,000 metres and will have two rapid exit taxiways. The Navi Mumbai airport will also have two entrances and exits. The first flight from the new airport is expected to take off in the year 2019. While the first phase of the Navi Mumbai airport is expected to be completed by the year 2019, the second phase by 2022, the third phase by 2027 and the fourth and final phase by 2031.

Reportedly, the pre-development work of this new airport is estimated to cost Rs 3,420 crore. Reportedly, the construction of the new airport is affecting 3,500 families who will be entitled to a compensation of Rs 520 crore. Ten villages in Navi Mumbai have been impacted by the proposed airport.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport that accounts for almost over 25 per cent of the entire air traffic in India, is known as the world’s busiest single-runway facility. The capacity of this airport is 40 million, but it has been handling many more passengers since the year 2016.