MMRDA ups infrastructure focus with Rs 12,157-cr budget

A budget of Rs 12,156.95 crore was approved on Thursday for the Mumbai Metro-politan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the year 2018-19. The budget has made large provisions for crucial projects such as metro corridors, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), development of the Mumbai metropolitan region with flyovers, creek bridges, road network and development of water resources, besides prioritising the Bandra-Kurla complex to improve its connectivity and infrastructure. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is the chairman of the MMRDA.

It made a provision of Rs 4,700 crore for the seven metro projects and Rs 2,100 crore for MTHL. An allocation of Rs 581 crore was made for the ongoing 403 MLD Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme which has been undertaken to provide bulk water supply to Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporations as also for some rental housing schemes in the area. A decision was also taken to create a labour welfare fund for workers deployed on metro projects.