Delhi Metro wants private sector to run trains of Phase 4?

Delhi Metro phase 4 implementation has seen several delays, something that may prompt DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) to look at private players to work on the line. A rift between the Central government and the Delhi government is the cause of these delays. A report in HT suggests that DMRC has recommended to the two stakeholders to include private players to run its metro trains. When asked about this recommendation, a DMRC official told FE Online that nothing has been finalised yet and that the possibility was being considered. Reports suggest that DMRC has requested Delhi government and the Union urban development ministry for approval to look at private players for at least three to six suggested corridors. DMRC also recommended a PPP model without any further details about its functioning.

According to DMRC, a PPP model can minimize the initial investment which will be required for the project. Under this plan, the tracks will be set up by DMRC while the coaches will be obtained from a private player, which will be selected through a bidding process. Also, DMRC will pay the private firm to run its trains. In order to operate other essential services across all the metro stations, such as elevators, escalators and AFC (automated fare collection) gates, DMRC has also proposed the involvement of private players.

According to DMRC, the corporation is seeking approval for two of its phases. The first one will comprise of the section between Mukundpur-Maujpur, Tughlakabad-Terminal 1 section and Janakpuri (west)-RK Ashram section while the second one will comprise the section between Rithala-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha section and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block section. According to a DMRC official, Rs 29,000 crore would be required for the first three corridors and if the privatization is approved, then the cost of the project will go down.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro’s Pink Line has been flagged off today by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Trains in this line will run between Majlis Park and Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus metro stations. En route, the new line will cover 12 metro stations- 4 underground and 8 elevated.