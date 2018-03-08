Delhi Metro Pink Line update: Travel North Campus to Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus in 40 minutes from next week

Delhi Metro Pink line is 59-km long, but to begin with an over 20-km stretch will open.

Delhi Metro Pink Line update: It’s great news for Delhi Metro commuters! Next week onwards, Delhi Metro Pink Line will start operating between Majlis Park metro station and Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus metro station. Other than decongesting other metro lines across the city, the new Delhi Metro Pink line will be a boon to all the metro commuters, especially Delhi University students as it will only take 40-45 minutes approximately to commute between Delhi University’s North Campus and South Campus. Delhi Metro Pink line is 59-km long, but to begin with an over 20-km stretch will open. Delhi metro Pink Line will be fully operational by June 2018. From modern trains and facilities to metro route and stations, here’s everything you want to know about the Delhi Metro Pink Line:

Delhi Metro Pink Line Stations

The operating section will have 12 metro stations-Majlis Park, Azadpur, Shalimar Bagh, Netaji Subhash Place, Shakurpur, Punjabi Bagh West, ESI Hospital, Rajouri Garden, Mayapuri, Naraina Vihar, Delhi Cantt and Durgabai DeshMukh South Campus, out of which 8 will be elevated and 4 underground. Also, this will include 4 interchange stations in between – Azadpur for Yellow line, Netaji Subhash Place for Red line and Rajouri Garden for Blue line and Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus for Orange line. The Delhi Metro Pink Line, which is also the line 7 of Delhi Metro, will also cross Dhaula Kuan at a height of 23.6 m which is almost as high as a seven storey building to reach South Campus from Majlis Park metro station.

Last month, the trial and testing of the 20.6 km long Delhi Metro Pink Line was successfully completed. In addition to this, most of the mandatory clearances which are required in order to invite the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for inspection of the section, have been received by DMRC. In addition to this, the trial run of 10.47 km long I.P. Extension- Maujpur section has also been completed. This section will consist of 9 elevated stations including Karkardooma Court, Krishna Nagar, East Azad Nagar, Jaffrabad metro stations with 3 interchange stations in between- Anand Vihar and Karkardooma for Blue line, and Welcome for Red line. According to DMRC, the trains for this section have arrived already and currently they are at Vinod Nagar Depot.

On completion of the overall project, the Delhi Metro Pink Line will have 38 metro stations, including 26 elevated and 12 underground.

On completion of the overall project, the Delhi Metro Pink Line which is a part of Delhi Metro’s phase-3 network, will have 38 metro stations, including 26 elevated and 12 underground. The line will link Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar, both in North Delhi.

Trains and Technology

Interestingly, new Unattended Train Operations (UTO) enabled trains will ply over this new corridor. With extreme high level automation, the new trains have undergone rigorous trials, ensuring smooth functioning after its commencement. Initially, the metro trains will be run by train operators, but over the time, the trains will be ready for driverless operations on UTO mode.

According to DMRC, Delhi Metro Pink Line will sport a new signalling technology, known as Communication Based Train Control (CBTC), which has undergone rigorous testing during trials. Also, during the trial period, train response at different speed levels, braking of the train and interconnection with Operations Control Centre (OCC) were also examined. The Majlis Park – Shiv Vihar Metro corridor will mainly cater to the capital city’s Ring Road and will form a circular ring of Metro connectivity, which will criss-cross all other operational Metro corridors. Also, the metro network will have its first ever travelator (moving walkway).

Last year, DMRC introduced Magenta Line, which is currently functioning between Noida’s Botanical Garden Metro station and South Delhi’s Kalkaji Mandir Metro station. On completion of the project, the line will link Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West metro stations. Also, connecting IIT and hostel area to Gurgaon and Noida, the line will also link to the domestic terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.