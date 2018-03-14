Delhi Metro Pink Line may just become tourist spot due to this reason, check out why

Delhi Metro Pink Line is now open for public. Out of the 59-km stretch, only a small corridor of 21.56 km is now open.

Delhi Metro Pink Line is now open for public. Out of the 59-km stretch, only a small corridor of 21.56 km is now open. This new metro line covers Majlis Park in north Delhi with the Delhi University’s South Campus. However, there is more to the newly launched Delhi Metro line. One of the engineering challenges about the new Pink Line was the construction over the Dhaula Kuan crossing. The Pink Line now towers over the Delhi Airport express Line dwarfing everything underneath it.

At the Dhaula Kuan intersection, the Metro pillars reach a height of 23.6 metres. The number may not seem a lot but the actually as high as a 7-storey building. From that height, you can look at sprawling greens of the Lutyens Delhi and have bird’s eye view over the almost entire Delhi.

This particular point in the entire Delhi Metro network is the highest point that the rapid transit transport system has ever achieved. With such a height on a public transport, it will surely become a new tourist spot on the map of Delhi. This will also give Delhi-ites a new perspective on the city’s beautiful landscape.

View from Delhi Metro’s highest point.

In the part of Delhi Metro Pink Line which is operational now, as many as eight stations are elevated and four are underground. The metro stations that are operational are: Majlis Park (E), Azadpur (UG), Shalimar Bagh (UG), Netaji Subhash Place (UG), Shakurpur (E), Punjabi Bagh West (E), ESI Hospital (E), Rajouri Garden (E), Mayapuri (E), Naraina Vihar (UG), Delhi Cantt (E) and Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (E).

During the media preview of the Delhi Metro, a senior DMRC official asked the metro to stop at the height of 23.6 metres and said, “We have now reached the highest point in our (Delhi Metro) network. It is an accomplishment and a moment of joy for us. However, this will also be a moment of thrill for riders of Delhi Metro, as they will get a panoramic view of the city from a towering elevation.”