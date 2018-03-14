Delhi Metro Pink Line: Here’s how much time commuters will save with it

If you are a Delhi metro Commuter then you must be excited about the new Delhi Metro Pink Line which opens for the public from today, March 14.

If you are a Delhi metro Commuter then you must be excited about the new Delhi Metro Pink Line which opens for the public from today, March 14. As of now, only a part of the 59-kilometer long line will be open. Now Delhites from Majlis Park metro station in the North Delhi can travel up to Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus metro station in 40 minutes. This new metro line also covers a part of the ring road which encircles Delhi. This new metro line as of now dissects four major Delhi Metro Lines.

If you board the metro from Majlis Park metro station, then the first metro station you cross is Azadpur on the Yellow Line. Then the Delhi Metro goes on to meet the Netaji Subhash Place Metro Station on the Red Line. It further follows the Ring Road to meet the Rajouri Garden Metro Station on the Blue Line and finally, it will meet the Delhi Metro Airport Line at the Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus Metro Station.

With so much interchange possible with the opening of the new Delhi Metro Pink Line, it can be safe enough to say that commuters can now save a lot of time. The Delhi Metro Pink Line will come as a breather for the people commuting between Dwarka and Samaypur Badli or Rithala. Earlier, commuters had the option to interchange the metro at Kirti Nagar Metro Station, then again change at Inderlok to reach Rithala. Commuters can also interchange at Rajiv Chowk and then again at Kashmiri Gate to reach Rithala. Same goes for the people commuting to Samaypur Badli from Dwarka. The time it takes from Dwarka Sec 21 metro station to reach Rithala metro station is almost 68 minutes. Time from Dwarka Sec 21 metro station to reach Samaypur Badli metro station is 74 minutes.

Travel Time From Before (in Minutes) After (in Minutes) Time Saving Dwarka Sec 21 to Rithala 84

(via Kirti Nagar, Ashok Park Main, Inderlok) or (via Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate) 67 m 50 s

(Via Rajouri Garden, Netaji Subhash Place) 16 m 10 s Dwarka Sec 21 to Samaypur Badli 94

(via Kirti Nagar, Ashok Park Main, Inderlok, Kashmere Gate) or (via Rajiv Chowk) 74 m 08 s

( Via Rajouri Garden, Azadpur) 19 m 52 s Rajouri Garden to Netaji Subhash Place 37

( Kirti Nagar, Ashok Park Main, Inderlok ) or (via Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate) 11 m 01 s

(direct connectivity from Rajouri Garden to Netaji Subhash Place) 25 m 59 s Rajouri Garden to Azadpur 47

(via Kirti Nagar, Ashok Park Main, Inderlok, Kashmere Gate) or (via Rajiv Chowk) 16 m 22 s

(direct connectivity from Rajouri Garden to Azadpur) 30 m 38 s Samaypur Badli to Rithala 55

(via Kashmere Gate) 37 m 14 s

(Via Azadpur, Netaji Subhash Place) 17 m 46 s Azadpur to Netaji Subhash Place 34

(via Kashmere Gate) 05 m 07 s

(direct connectivity from Azadpur to Netaji Subhash Place) 28 m 53 s

Now with the Delhi Metro Pink Line, all they need to do is to deboard at Rajouri Garden metro station on the Blue Line and board the Pink Line to reach Netaji Subhash Place. From here, they can reach Rithala metro station in less than 15 minutes.

It also comes as a breather for people commuting from Azadpur Metro Station to Blue Line or Red Line. Earlier they had to interchange at Kashmiri Gate for the Red Line or interchange at Rajiv Chowk for Blue Line. With the Delhi Metro Pink Line, they can reach Red Line’s Netaji Subhash metro station in 5 minutes and reach Rajouri Garden metro station in 30 minutes.