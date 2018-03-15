Delhi Metro Pink Line: From route map and metro stations to fare; 10 must-know facts

Delhi Metro Pink Line, is also Line number 7 of Delhi Metro network.

The new Delhi Metro Pink Line which was flagged off yesterday by Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (Independent Charge), Hardeep Singh Puri, will initially cover a distance of 21.56 km, connecting Majlis Park metro station to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus metro station. The Delhi Metrio Pink line will be nothing less than a blessing for metro commuters across the national capital, especially for students of Delhi university. With the commencement of this much awaited new line, the duration of time travelling between Delhi University’s North Campus and South Campus will be minimized. In addition to this, Delhi Metro Pink line will also decongest other metro routes. From stations, fare to route map and time saving, here are 10 points that you need to know about Delhi Metro Pink Line:

1) Delhi Metro Pink Line, is also Line number 7 of Delhi Metro network. This new section is a part of 59 km long Majlis Park- Shiv Vihar corridor. Initially, the new line will ply over Majlis Park- Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus route, covering 12 metro stations in between. Commuters will have to pay Rs 50 to travel between Majlis Park to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus.

2) En route to its journey, the 12 metro stations will also include 4 interchange stations, namely Azadpur metro station- interchange station for Yellow line, Netaji Subhash Place metro station- interchange station for Red line, Rajouri Garden metro station- interchange station for Blue line and Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus metro station- interchange station for Orange line.

3) Out of the 12 metro stations, which the line will cover, 8 are elevated namely, Majlis Park, Shkaurpur, Punjabi Bagh West, ESI Hospital, Rajouri Garden, Mayapuri, Delhi Cantt, Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus. The line will also cover 4 underground metro stations namely, Azadpur, Shalimar Bagh, Netaji Subhash Place and Naraina Vihar.

4) Frequencies by which the trains in this route will run are 3 minutes 28 seconds in peak time and 4 minutes during peak off, between Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus and Shakurpur section. While between Shakurpur and Majlis Park section, the frequencies of the train will be 5 minutes 12 seconds during peak time and 6 minutes during peak off. Also, to run in the entire section, 19 trains will be pressed into service.

5) With the commencement of Delhi Metro Pink Line yesterday, now it will take around 40 to 45 minutes of time duration to commute between Delhi University’s North Campus and South Campus, which will benefit the students across Delhi University to a large extent.

Metro stations

6) According to DMRC, metro commuters can save around 16 m 10 s while travelling from Dwarka sector 21 to Rithala, 19 m 52 s from Dwarka sector 21 to Samaypur Badli, 25 m 59 s from Rajouri Garden to Netaji Subhash Place, 30 m 33 s from Rajouri Garden to Azadpur, 17 m 46 s from Samaypur Badli to Rithala and 28 m 53 s from Azadpur to Netaji Subhash Place.

Travel Time

7) Under the Delhi Metro Pink Line project, the highest viaduct of Delhi Metro, which is 23.6 m high (as high as a 7 storey building) has been built in Dhuala Kuan intersection. This viaduct is the highest point of Delhi Metro. Also, the first ever travelator of Dehi Metro has been set up under this line.

8) Delhi Mero Pink line will also exhibit new signalling technology known as Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) and it will run Unattended Train Operations (UTO) enabled trains. The UTO enabled trains comprise of extreme high level automation.

9) Metro stations across Pink Line are well equipped with energy efficient equipments like lighting controls by occupancy sensors, door limit switch, Carbon Dioxide sensors with VFD, VRV/VRF air conditioning systems, LED lights, VVVF and Regenerative Braking technology for lifts and escalators etc.

10) In order to beautify the metro stations, many attractive paintings, artworks and installations have been used to decorate the metro stations of this line.