Delhi Metro Pink Line to be flagged off today; here’s everything you need to know

Initially, the line will initially connect Majlis Park and Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus metro stations.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: Today onwards, the much awaited new metro line of country’s largest metro network is all set to cater its service to all metro commuters across New Delhi. The line will be be flagged off by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (Independent Charge) and Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister. The line will initially connect Majlis Park and Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus metro stations. The operating section of the new line will cover 12 metro stations with 8 elevated and 4 underground, including Majlis Park, Azadpur- interchange station for Yellow line, Shalimar Bagh, Netaji Subhash Place- interchange station for Red line, Shakurpur, Punjabi Bagh West, ESI Hospital, Rajouri Garden- interchange station for Blue line, Mayapuri, Naraina Vihar, Delhi Cantt and Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus- interchange station for Orange line. To know the Metro fare of the new line, keep a track of this page.

The new Delhi Metro Pink Line will be a boon to the capital city as it will help to reduce congestion of other metro lines. Apart from this, the new line will also be a blessing to students of Delhi University, as with the commencement of this line, journey between South campus and North Campus is possible within a time duration of around 40-45 minutes. To reach South Campus from Majlis Park metro station, the new line will cross Dhaula Kuan at a height of 23.6 m which is almost as high as a seven storey building.

On completion of the whole Delhi Metro Pink Line project, the network will link Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar, both in North Delhi. The Delhi Metro Pink Line is a part of Delhi Metro’s phase-3 network, and will cover 38 metro stations in total, including 26 elevated metro stations and 12 underground metro stations. The Majlis Park – Shiv Vihar Metro corridor will mainly cater to New Delhi’s Ring Road by forming a circular ring of metro connectivity. The new metro network will also have its very first travelator (moving walkway).

Delhi Metro Pink line will have a new signalling technology known as Communication Based Train Control (CBTC). The new line will also run Unattended Train Operations (UTO) enabled trains, with extreme high level automation. Initially the trains in this corridor will be operated by train operators, but after some time the metro trains on UTO mode will be all set for driverless operations.