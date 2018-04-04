Vistara places order for two more A320neo aircraft

Full service carrier Vistara today said it has placed an order for two more A320neo aircraft even as it received its 20th aircraft during the day, fulfilling a key criteria to operate on international routes.

Full service carrier Vistara today said it has placed an order for two more A320neo aircraft even as it received its 20th aircraft during the day, fulfilling a key criteria to operate on international routes. The two aircraft are expected to be delivered by June this year and they will be engaged for international operations, the airline said in a statement. The airline, with the addition of the 20th plane, has also completed its initial aircraft order as planned at the early stages of its setting up.

“Vistara will use the new aircraft to increase frequencies on existing routes to scale-up operations in the domestic market, while gearing up to start international operations soon”, the statement said. The new aviation rules mandate airlines to maintain a fleet of 20 aircraft to fly international routes. The airline had earlier this year announced its intention to fly to the Gulf and the South East Asian region with its A320neo planes.

“If you look at A320 and their range in terms of where they can fly, we are looking at four to five hours (of flight). (Which means) it is going to be regional, it is going to be in the Gulf, South East Asia. For the initial plan, this is where we are venturing into,” Vistara CEO Leslie Thng had told reporters in January.

About receiving its 20th aircraft today, he said, “This is not just another addition to our fleet, but a landmark one that signals Vistara’s arrival on the global map and marks the beginning of our next phase of growth.” Vistara, promoted by the Tata Group and Singapore Airline, has flown over 8.5 million customers, and today serves 22 destinations with over 730 flights a week.

The new aircraft, powered by CFM engines, comes with a cabin configuration of 158 seats (eight business class, 24 premium economy and 126 economy class) as well as other industry-first features that come in its A320neo planes.