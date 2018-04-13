The US-India Aviation Summit to be held in Mumbai next month

The US-India Aviation Summit is being hosted next month in Mumbai.

The US-India Aviation Summit is being hosted next month in Mumbai as a technical, policy and commercial forum by the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation and the US Trade and Development Agency.

The US Commercial Service said on Thursday: “The Summit will serve to assist India civil aviation agencies and aviation industry representatives, including private sector airlines and airport operators, to identify advanced US technologies and practices that can support their expansion and modernization efforts.”

Besides a US and India bilateral meeting, the summit from May 9 to 11 will include sessions on India’s projected aviation growth in next five years, aviation security, aviation and runway safety, technologies for worldwide airspace management, and regional connectivity using linking hubs for underserved/unserved airports.

Participants from the US include US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) acting head Thomas Hardy, USTDA Regional Director Verinda Fike, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) International Affairs Executive Director Chris Rocheleau, and FAA Chief Scientist Steve Bradford.