Telangana plans to set up two greenfield airports

Telangana minister for IT and industries KT Rama Rao today said the state is planning to set up two greenfield airports at Kothagudam and Jakranpally, besides making the Warangal airport functional. The minister also requested the Centre to consider setting up an aviation university in the city. He was speaking at the civil aviation and aerospace event, Wings India, here. “The state is keen to make Warangal airport functional to give boost to the mega textile park and the information technology hub launched in the city.

The greenfield airport planned at Kothagudam can connect the coal belt, mines and power sector ecosystem around Khammam district, while the airport proposed at Jakranpally can support the upcoming pharma city,” he said. Replying to the request made by aviation secretary RN Choubey on reducing the value added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel, Rao said the government would examine the issue.

He also sought aircraft makers to set up maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) centres in the state as abundant land is available. Aerospace and defence are identified as the major thrust areas under the state industrial policy as many big global aerospace companies such as Boeing, Airbus, GE, Safran, Pratt and Whitney, CFM, Bombardier, Pilatus, RUAG, Cobham, Honeywell, SAAB, Rockwell Collins, among others, operate out of the city, the minister added.