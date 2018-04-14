SpiceJet to launch direct Delhi-Adampur flight next month

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet today said it will launch daily direct flight between Delhi and Adampur (Jalandhar) from May. (Source: IE)

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet today said it will launch daily direct flight between Delhi and Adampur (Jalandhar) from May, its sixth destination under the UDAN scheme. The airline also announced introductory promotional fares for the Delhi-Adampur flight and said the bookings for tickets is now open. The announcement was made at an event held in Jalandhar. SpiceJet was awarded Adampur under the first round of UDAN.

In a statement, the carrier said it is the first and only airline to connect Delhi-Adampur with direct flights. “With the introduction of the daily direct flight services on the Delhi-Adampur-Delhi route, SpiceJet earmarks its sixth destination under the Regional Connectivity Scheme. Passengers from Adampur can now conveniently travel to a host of other cities both on SpiceJet’s domestic as well as international network via multiple onward connections from Delhi,” the airline said. With the addition of Adampur-Delhi UDAN route, SpiceJet will operate seven daily UDAN flights. The airline had launched services on the Mumbai-Porbandar, Mumbai-Kandla, Jaipur-Jaisalmer and Hyderabad-Puducherry routes under the UDAN scheme last year.

SpiceJet also recently announced the Hubli-Chennai and Hubli-Hyderabad UDAN routes, which will be in operation from 14 May. “The second largest military airbase of India, Adampur houses a large number of non-residential Indians from Doaba, the NRI belt of Punjab. With no direct air connectivity, a typical traveller has to travel to Delhi via an Amritsar flight,” SpiceJet said. SpiceJet has announced a limited period special introductory all-inclusive one-way fare of Rs 2,062 for Delhi-Adampur and Rs 1,953 for Adampur-Delhi. The offer is applicable for bookings made on a first come first serve basis. Deploying its Bombardier Q400 aircraft on the route, SG 8731 will take off from Delhi at 3.30 pm and reach Adampur at 4.45 pm. The return flight, SG 8732, will take off at 5.05 pm and reach Delhi at 6.15 pm.