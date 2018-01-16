SpiceJet to explore sea-plane manufacturing in West Bengal

Private low-cost carrier SpiceJet would explore the possibility of manufacturing sea-planes in West Bengal, its chairman Ajay Singh said. (Image: PTI)

Private low-cost carrier SpiceJet would explore the possibility of manufacturing sea-planes in West Bengal, its chairman Ajay Singh said. He said the company would also start flights from the greenfield airport at Andal near Durgapur and also starting flights from Kolkata to Chittagong. Speaking at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2018 here today, Singh said there was a potential for making West Bengal a hub for sea-planes which can fly to Gangasagar, Sunderbans and other parts of the state. “We would like to fly these sea-planes in the state to boost tourism as well to explore the possibility of manufacturing them in the state,” Singh said before a gathering of eminent industry captains of the country.

Presently, 75 SpiceJet flights operate from Kolkata airport and the number would increase once more aircraft arrives. Singh also said the carrier could also connect the city with several Asean countries. SpiceJet would also operate flights from Andal to Bangalore and Hyderabad, he said.