Now, fly direct from Kota in Rajasthan to Delhi

A direct commercial flight service between Kota and Delhi was flagged off today. The BJP MP from the Kota-Bundi constituency, Om Birla, inaugurated the flight to be operated by Supreme Airlines. The nine-seater aircraft took off with at least seven passengers from Kota airport in the morning to land in Delhi after an air travel of one-and-a-half hours.

Supreme Transport Organisation Private Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan government for operating the flight. Appreciating the efforts made by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje for the expansion of domestic air connectivity, Birla said that Kota being a coaching hub, the air connectivity with Delhi would serve students, their relatives and businessmen.

He said that efforts were underway to expand air connectivity from Kota to other cities including Indore and Ahmedabad. A one-way trip from Kota to Delhi will cost Rs 5,499. The air service from Kota to Delhi will be available six days a week — from Monday to Saturday.

The non-scheduled flight will take off from Kota airport at 7 in the morning and land in Delhi at 8.30 AM, In the return leg, it will take off from Delhi airport at 5 PM and land in Kota at 6.30 PM and then fly to Jaipur at 6.45 PM to land at Jaipur airport at 7.30 PM.